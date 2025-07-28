Police Officer Jailed for US$15 Extortion Scam

A serving police officer has been jailed for 10 months after extorting money from a motorist during an illegal stop in Zvishavane.

Abel Musimeki (35), stationed at ZRP Milton Park in Harare, was convicted of criminal abuse of duty by the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court after demanding and receiving US$15 from a motorist under false pretences.

According to court proceedings, the incident occurred on 19 September 2024 when Musimeki stopped a Toyota Fun Cargo at Ruswa Complex in Mandava, Zvishavane claiming the vehicle was improperly registered.

He then instructed the driver to locate the car owner, Edwin Rangarirai Mahosi, a local auto-electrician.

Upon meeting Mahosi, Musimeki misrepresented himself as part of an official vehicle licencing operation and threatened to impound the car unless he was paid.

Fearing arrest or confiscation of the vehicle, the victim complied and handed over US$15.

However, after consulting a friend Mahosi grew suspicious of the officer’s conduct and reported the matter to local police.

Musimeki was later traced and arrested.

The magistrate sentenced Musimeki to 16 months in prison, four months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour and a further two months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the victim the US$15 he had extorted leaving him with an effective sentence of 10 months behind bars.