Presidential Hopeful Fights Alleged Land Grab in Harare

By Judith Nyuke

Independent presidential candidate in the 2018 elections Bryn Taurai Mteki appeared at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he testified as a witness in a case against suspected land barons who allegedly seized his land in Stoneridge, Harare, and assaulted his aide.

Muteki alleges that he bought the piece of land in 2018 but didn’t immediately develop it or change its ownership, as he was not living in Zimbabwe at the time.

He claims he has proof that he purchased the land in question from Bruce Chiyangwa of Pinnacle Holdings.

He claims that when he returned to Zimbabwe to develop his residential stand, he found that someone else had already taken possession of it.

After visiting the site he claims unidentified people physically attacked his aide.

“When I wanted to occupy the land that is when I realised that there were people who occupied my place and they also assaulted my aide who had accompanied me to Stoneridge.

“They crossed my boundary, denied me my rightful entry to the premises and up to now they are still occupying my place,” he said.

The State submitted title deeds and a letter from Pinnacle Holdings, which confirmed he bought the land in 2018 with the intention of transferring the title into his name.

Mteki was testifying before magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje who remanded the matter to 4 September 2025 for trial continuation.

The State alleges that the accused, Solomon Muzhona, who is facing trespassing charges, went to Muteki’s property and built a four-roomed house.

He further continued to stay there despite the complainant indicating that the stand was his.

Muzhona failed to vacate when they were told to do so by Mteki.