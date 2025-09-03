Prof. Moyo Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Smear Campaign Against Mabhiza

Former Cabinet Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has condemned what he described as “disgraceful” online attacks against Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza following her appearance in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s delegation to the Vatican and China.

Posting on social media, Prof Moyo accused political influencers of spreading “baseless innuendos and insinuations” about the Attorney General’s role in the high-level trip saying the attacks were fueled by partisan motives and double standards.

The criticism against Mabhiza erupted after Deputy Chief Secretary George Charamba posted a series of photographs on social media showing senior officials accompanying the President at the Vatican.

While pictures of Chief Secretary Dr Martin Rushwaya and Chief of Protocol Ambassador Gideon Gapare drew little attention, the Attorney General’s image quickly ignited a storm of online abuse.

Prof Moyo suggested the backlash was driven by former opposition supporters “masquerading as backers” of a Zanu-PF faction, despite not being members of the ruling party. He argued that critics unfairly singled out Mabhiza while ignoring Dr Rushwaya’s presence, describing the reaction as a “brazen display of misogyny.”

“While it is essential to hold public officials accountable, it is utterly outrageous and despicable to gratuitously smear them for partisan gain,” Prof Moyo said.

The former Higher Education Minister said the Attorney General’s participation in the trip was legitimate citing her role as the government’s chief legal adviser.

He linked her inclusion to ongoing negotiations with China particularly a multimillion-dollar Memorandum of Agreement with China Railway Group which he said required her legal oversight.

Prof Moyo warned that the online attacks risked overshadowing critical state business including infrastructure agreements valued at more than US$600m.

“It is profoundly embarrassing and a national disservice that such vital discussions are overshadowed by clueless agitators who treat weighty state affairs like tabloid fodder,” he added.

The comments come amid heightened political tension within Zanu-PF and persistent speculation over factional battles inside the ruling party.

Prof Moyo, once a powerful figure in Government before going into exile after the 2017 coup urged factions to reject those he accused of orchestrating the smear campaign.

“The public deserves far better. No rational faction within Zanu-PF should tolerate this farce, much less allow it to be propagated in their name.” he said.