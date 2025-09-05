Prosecutor, Lawyer Face Trial Over Alleged Rape Case Cover-Up

A public prosecutor and a lawyer are standing trial in Mutare on charges of defeating the course of justice after allegedly conspiring to distort facts in a child rape case.

Timothy Katsande (34) a prosecutor and Benjamin Basikiti (35), a defence lawyer are accused of drafting and submitting a false Statement of Agreed Facts in a case involving the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

According to court papers, the pair allegedly misrepresented that the child and the accused rapist were in a consensual relationship and not related — a claim that contradicted evidence contained in the docket.

The alleged deception saw the accused rapist plead guilty to the lesser charge of sexual intercourse with a minor, receiving a reduced sentence of 36 months’ imprisonment part of which was suspended.

On 4 September 2025, the Mutare Magistrates’ Court dismissed an application for discharge filed by Katsande and Basikiti at the close of the State’s case ruling that both men had a case to answer.

The matter was remanded to 12 September 2025 for the defence case to be heard.