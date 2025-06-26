Prosecutors Nabbed in Bribery Scandal Involving Traditional Healer

Two public prosecutors stationed at Rusape Magistrates Court have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of criminal abuse of duty.

Takunda Muzenda and Marlon Makamba stand accused of extorting a traditional healer in exchange for promises to derail a pending court case.

The case, dating back to June 2023 involved the healer’s arrest by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Rusape for allegedly threatening Praise Mutume over an unpaid debt.

Following the arrest, the traditional healer’s wife reportedly sought assistance from the police leading to a connection with Makamba.

Authorities allege Makamba demanded a $250 bribe and received a partial payment of $189.

Things escalated on June 17, 2025, when Muzenda allegedly took over the case and demanded $500 from the traditional healer — claiming $300 was for the magistrate and $200 for himself in exchange for destroying the case docket.

He reportedly received $400 and told the accused he would not need to appear in court.

Despite the bribes, a warrant of arrest was issued against the traditional healer on June 24, 2025.

When the healer confronted Muzenda, the prosecutor reportedly failed to justify the court action prompting the victim to report the matter to ZACC.

ZACC immediately launched a sting operation. The trap worked both prosecutors were apprehended in connection with the alleged extortion scheme.

Muzenda and Makamba are expected to appear at the Mutare Magistrates Court on June 27, 2025, for their initial remand.