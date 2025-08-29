Ramaphosa Pushes for Stronger SA-Zimbabwe Biosecurity Pact

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for deeper cooperation between South Africa and Zimbabwe on biosecurity and agricultural trade warning that unchecked animal diseases threaten rural livelihoods across the region.

Speaking at the official opening of the 115th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare, Ramaphosa urged regional collaboration to combat transboundary threats such as foot-and-mouth disease which has resurfaced in several Southern African countries.

“Biosecurity is an area we must step up our cooperation as neighbours. Outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease and other animal diseases demand that we should pool our resources together,” he said.

Zimbabwe has in recent years battled recurring outbreaks of both foot-and-mouth and tick-borne diseases such as theileriosis which have stifled livestock growth and hit rural incomes hard.

Ramaphosa also urged the private sector from both countries to use the agricultural show as a platform to strengthen economic partnerships adding he was “particularly impressed” by Zimbabwe’s efforts to empower smallholder farmers.

The South African leader praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for reforms aimed at reviving agriculture, including investment in irrigation, mechanisation and farmer empowerment programmes.

“We congratulate the government of Zimbabwe for the measures it is taking to revive the country’s agricultural sector,” Ramaphosa said while noting the severe droughts in recent years that have cut crop yields across the region.

His visit comes amid growing economic ties between South Africa and Zimbabwe with agriculture seen as a key pillar for boosting trade and food security in both nations.