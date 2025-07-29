Rangers Injured in Elephant Attack During Anti-Poaching Mission in Sengwa

By Takudzwa Tondoya



Two ZimParks rangers have been seriously injured following an attack by a herd of elephants in the Sengwa-Chirisa Safari Area in Gokwe North, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the afternoon as the rangers were responding to reports of a snared buffalo believed to pose a danger to nearby communities.

While making their way through the bush, the pair encountered a protective elephant herd with calves which charged at them.

“One ranger suffered a broken arm while fleeing, while the other was gored, sustaining abdominal wounds and fractures to his arm and leg,” said Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo.

The rangers reportedly split up during the sudden confrontation in an attempt to evade the charging animals.

A rescue operation was immediately launched, with a helicopter dispatched to airlift both men to Harare for emergency medical treatment.

“Our thoughts are with them and their families during this time,” Farawo added.