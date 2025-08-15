Rebel Police Officer in Court Over Bizarre ZRP Takeover Video

By Judith Nyuke

A police officer who filmed himself declaring he had taken over the leadership of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will remain behind bars until Monday when his bail application is set to be heard.

Simbarashe Mandizvidza (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe on Friday facing charges of procuring the use of a motor vehicle by fraud causing disaffection among security forces and transmitting false data with intent to cause harm.

Prosecutors say Mandizvidza, a non-commissioned officer stationed at the Police General Headquarters Salaries Services Bureau Liaison Office, recorded a video on 13 August claiming to have seized control of the ZRP.

The footage, posted on a YouTube channel called Gondo Harishaye also ordered all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours and announced the temporary disbandment of the ZRP’s traffic section.

The State alleges the video, shot with a Canon 250D camera inside his home at Hatfield Police Camp was intended to spread false information, damage investor confidence and create divisions within the police force.

On the same day, Mandizvidza is accused of fraudulently acquiring a police Ford Ranger vehicle after allegedly lying to Chief Inspector Fidios Chiteure that he had been authorised by a senior officer to use it for errands.

The vehicle was later found in Waerera village, Chief Masembura, Bindura.

A day later, on 14 August he allegedly posted a second video reiterating his claims of being the police chief – despite Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba being the recognised commander.

The prosecution argues the actions were calculated to undermine public trust and sow disaffection within the ranks of the ZRP.

Mandizvidza is being held at Harare Remand Prison until his bail hearing.