“Reckless Driving Costing Lives” – Police Warn as Holiday Road Deaths Surge

The 2025 Heroes and Defence Forces holidays have been marred by a spike in fatal road accidents with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reporting a significant increase in crashes, injuries and deaths compared to last year.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 196 road accidents were recorded between 11 and 13 August 2025 up from 149 during the same period in 2024.

Fatal crashes climbed from eight to 13 while the number of people killed rose from 16 to 24. Injuries also increased from 77 to 96.

“These statistics are deeply concerning. Reckless driving, speeding, overtaking errors and mechanical faults are costing lives,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

The holiday period saw several deadly incidents, in the early hours of 1st August, six Zion Christian Church congregants died and 16 were injured when a Hiace Quantum overturned along the Mutare–Masvingo Road.

The group had been travelling from Gokwe to Chimanimani.

On 12 August, four people were killed and 17 injured on the Bindura–Shamva Road after a rear tyre of a Toyota Hiace burst, sending the overloaded kombi carrying 22 passengers off the road.

Commissioner Nyathi said other fatalities included two people who died when a Toyota Hilux overturned on the Masvingo–Mbalabala Road and a 16-year-old girl in Checheche who was run over by a Nissan Diesel lorry carrying river sand after she disembarked from the moving vehicle.

Pedestrians were also among the victims with Nyathi saying a man died in Harare’s Hatfield suburb after being struck by a Toyota Spade while another pedestrian was injured in High Glen when hit by a Honda Fit.

He said many of the accidents were preventable and cited poor vehicle maintenance, dangerous overtaking, excessive speeding and failure to observe road rules as key causes.

Commissioner Nyathi urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and passengers to use reflective clothing at night to improve visibility.

“The Police reiterates that motorists should prioritise the servicing of vehicles to ensure they are fit and secure to carry passengers on the roads. Above all, drivers should adhere to all road rules and regulations in order to curb the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents,” he said.