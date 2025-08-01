‘Rethink Your Politics!’ Chamisa Slams State Over Shadowy Spending on FAZ

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has accused Zimbabwean authorities of prioritising political vendettas over national development claiming that significant resources have been channelled into efforts to undermine him rather than address the country’s pressing needs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader said millions have been “invested, wasted and pumped into destroying one individual,” in reference to himself warning that such efforts had failed in the past and would continue to fail.

“They have put so much money, cars and much more into destroying ‘yours truly’, a fellow citizen who is merely trying to make a positive contribution and difference. More money has been allocated TO DESTROY than TO BUILD. Even more money is set aside just to decimate one person, than is allocated to certain key ministries and essential priorities,” Chamisa wrote

The statement, posted under the hashtag #TheNewRise comes amid attacks on the opposition leader who announced his return to politics after quitting the CCC saying the party has been “contaminated” and “hijacked” by the government.

Chamisa questioned the financial priorities of government-linked entities and raised alarm over organisations like the controversial Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), believed to be closely aligned with the ruling ZANU-PF party.

“How much money has been put to the spooky and nefarious organizations like FAZ? How much has been dedicated to hatchet jobs and wicked schemes to corrupt, manipulate and contaminate elections? Rethink your politics” he asked.