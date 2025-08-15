Rights Chief Demands Action as Zimbabweans Denied HealthCare in S.A

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) Chairperson Jessie Majome has raised alarm over the treatment of Zimbabweans in South Africa particularly regarding access to healthcare services.

In an interview, Majome said the issue must first be addressed on a human level before tackling the underlying causes.

“What is interesting about it is that there is a reason why access to health care is a human right, because human rights benefit everybody. Judging from media and social media reports, it appears that foreigners are being denied treatment in hospitals,” she said.

Majome highlighted ZHRC’s partnership with the International Organization for Migration, established during a previous wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“That project was put in place to prepare for what was expected as a mass exodus of Zimbabweans when xenophobia peaked. We are concerned because our mandate is to promote the dignity, equality, and freedom of Zimbabweans,” she added.

Reflecting on a benchmarking visit in September last year, Majome noted the importance of efficient public service delivery.

“The public protector mandate is concerned with administrative efficiency, meaning that when people approach a government or public facility, they must be served well and efficiently,” she said.

She further indicated plans to engage her South African counterpart to address the issue.

“We are going to hold that conversation and explore ways our respective institutions can intervene in promoting good governance and effective public service delivery, as neighbouring and Southern African institutions,” Majome said.