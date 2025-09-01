Rising Legal Star Brings Style and Substance to Harare with Second Book

Entrepreneur and rising legal star Sean K. Zvarevashe is set to launch his highly anticipated second book, “Polished: A Guide to Business Etiquette,” at the prestigious Casino Marino, Longcheng Plaza, on September 5, 2025.

This exclusive event will be a night of glamour and intellectual celebration uniting Harare’s top celebrities, corporate leaders, diplomats and young professionals for an unforgettable evening of networking.

The red-carpet event promises to be an unforgettable evening with guests dressed in a striking black and red dress code that mirrors the bold timeless essence of the book itself.

This latest book is a comprehensive guide to mastering professional etiquette drawing from Zvarevashe’s expert knowledge in law, public speaking and leadership to offer more than just advice—it offers a path to professional excellence.

“Polished: A Guide to Business Etiquette” is Zvarevashe’s second book, following the success of his debut book, “Professional Warfare through Public Speaking,” which was launched in 2024 with esteemed guests in attendance.

Zvarevashe is a multifaceted personality – an award-winning public speaker, social advocate and emerging lawyer at Shava Law Chambers with a passion for Corporate Law.

He is also the CEO of Secretaris a tech company providing innovative protocol solutions, and a director at Equip Global Incorporated a public speaking coaching company.

The book launch presents a premier platform for corporate engagement, offering businesses and organizations the chance to associate their brand with excellence and influence.

This event provides unparalleled visibility through a range of opportunities for sponsorship, advertising and brand exposure ensuring your company is positioned at the forefront of one of 2025’s most talked-about intellectual events.

The event is set to be attended by a host of notable guests, including Afzal Motiwala as the Guest of Honour along with Dr. Kudzanai Vere, Counsel Obey Shava, Nabeelah Jogee and Sanguita Porptal.

They will be joined by a wide array of other prominent business leaders and lawyers.