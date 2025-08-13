Rusape Man Found Dead After Mukozodo Beer Binge



By Takudzwa Madondo

Police in Rusape are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man whose body was discovered in a drainage area following a drinking binge.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said Josiah Mukosera of Magamba Extension left home on 9 August to visit Vengere Market business centre where he was known to consume large amounts of mukozodo beer.

He never returned.

After his disappearance, Mukosera’s wife Violet Muvavarirwa (50) set out to search for him.

Her search led her to a pavement near a Service Station, where she spotted her husband’s jacket.

Moments later, she found his body in a nearby drainage area.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged the public to be cautious about the types of alcoholic beverages they consume warning of the potential dangers of excessive or unsafe drinking habits.