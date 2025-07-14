Sables Stun Kenya to Reach Africa Cup Final, Eye World Cup Spot

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe’s national rugby team, the Sables booked their place in the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup final after a gripping 29-23 semi-final victory over arch-rivals Kenya at Mandela Stadium in Kampala on Saturday.

The result sets up a blockbuster showdown against Namibia, who secured their own place in the final with a 21-7 win over Algeria in the earlier semi-final.

The Sables’ triumph was a testament to teamwork and tactical discipline with standout performances across the pitch.

Tinotenda Mavesera was named Man of the Match for his relentless energy, physicality and leadership throughout the encounter.

The opening half was a seesaw battle marked by a flurry of penalties and tactical exchanges.

The Sables gained an edge after Kenya’s Griffin Chao was shown a yellow card for foul play, but the Kenyans recovered quickly with Griffin Mwalukware’s converted try helping them to a 18-13 halftime lead.

Zimbabwe clawed their way back in the second half with Ian Prior contributing 14 points through a well-taken penalty and conversion kicks.

The momentum shift was sealed late in the game as Zimbabwe’s forward pack dominated the final exchanges.

Reflecting on the win, Mavesera credited faith and unity for the team’s performance.

“Thank God, the boys came through — this was for our nation and the people back home. This means everything to us, and it is a privilege for each of us to do this thing we all love. I’m happy we stuck to our plan and believed in it,” he said.

Victory in the final against Namibia would not only crown Zimbabwe champions of the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup but also secure them automatic qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.