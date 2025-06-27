SADC Urged to Advance Gender Equality Agenda Amid Emerging Challenges

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has called on Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to take bold and strategic action in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment across the region.

Speaking during the Ordinary Meeting of SADC Ministers Responsible for Gender and Women’s Affairs, Mutsvangwa applauded the region’s strides in promoting gender equality citing the revised 2016 SADC Protocol on Gender and Development as a foundational framework that must be fully implemented.

“As a region, we have made firm commitments to achieve gender equality. This framework is not merely an aspiration; it is a solemn obligation,” she said.

Mutsvangwa hailed the recent inauguration of Namibia’s Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as another female president in SADC and celebrated Zimbabwe’s own Kirsty Coventry for becoming the first African and youngest president of the International Olympic Committee.

She highlighted progress made in women’s political participation, economic empowerment and responses to gender-based violence (GBV).

However, Mutsvangwa warned that despite these achievements the region is not on track to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or fully implement the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

“The low representation of women in decision-making, rising gender-based violence, limited digital inclusion, and the ongoing HIV/AIDS crisis—especially affecting women and girls—remain significant barriers,” she said.

She raised alarm over global funding shortfalls and an increasing backlash against gender equality.

“We must stand firm against any attempts to erode the advancements we have made,” she said.

Mutsvangwa urged SADC to prepare strong time-bound, and fully financed commitments for the upcoming High-Level Meeting on Gender Equality at the 80th UN General Assembly.

She called for revitalisation of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), increased domestic funding, and stronger engagement of men and boys in dismantling harmful gender norms.

She concluded with a rallying call “We cannot be complacent. Our region cannot achieve meaningful development while leaving more than half of its population behind.”