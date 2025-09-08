Safety First! Police Lay Down Back-to-School Rules

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed to parents, guardians, school authorities and the wider public to prioritise the safety of children as schools open for the third term.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi called on transport operators to ensure vehicles ferrying learners are roadworthy and certified fit before use.

Drivers, Commissioner Nyathi said must exercise caution, avoid speeding and strictly observe road regulations to prevent traffic accidents.

He further advised against learners travelling at night warning that it exposes them to heightened risks including accidents and criminal activity.

School buses and private transport, Nyathi said should never be overloaded.

On financial safety, the ZRP urged schools to deposit tuition fees and related payments directly with banks instead of holding large amounts of cash on-site which could attract robberies.

“Parents and guardians should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station without delay,” he said.

The reminder comes as tens of thousands of pupils across the country return to classrooms on Tuesday with police stepping up awareness campaigns aimed at safeguarding both children and schools during the busy opening weeks.