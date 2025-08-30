Seven From One Family Among 11 Killed in Road Carnage

At least 11 people have died and more than a dozen others injured in two separate road accidents, police have confirmed.

In the first incident, seven members of the same family were killed on Friday after a commuter omnibus overturned along the Harare–Nyamapanda Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the crash happened at the 49-kilometre peg when the kombi carrying 16 family members as well as a tombstone and bricks attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The driver lost control causing the vehicle to overturn.

Five passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries upon admission to a local hospital. Nine people were injured.

In a separate accident on Thursday, four people died when a Toyota Fortuner veered off the Mutare–Masvingo Road at the 46-kilometre peg.

The vehicle which had seven occupants struck a concrete road signpost before overturning several times and landing on its roof.

Three survivors are being treated at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Police have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the country’s highways warning that speeding, overloading and reckless overtaking remain major causes of fatal crashes.