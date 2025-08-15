Shamva Mine Spends USD $500K On CSR

Shamva Mine has invested $500,000 in its local community over the last two years as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking during a handover of service delivery equipment ceremony held in Shamva today, the mine General Manager Engineer Gift Mapakame said money has supported various projects and initiatives, including upgrading the sewer system and the local hospital.

“We have invested over half a million dollars in the past two years, partnering with our local authorities and stakeholders in these initiatives. The first one, Honourable Minister, you said it yourself. Our infrastructure development is important to us. The Shamva-Bindura Highway serves as an important link with the provincial capital and facilitates a hive of economic activities. Through partnership with local authorities and the parent ministry, we keep this road serviced all year round, enabling economic utilization that contributes to the GDP of the province. Various speakers have been talking about the Wadzanai Township sewer upgrade, which is phase one.



“This project aims to enhance the town’s infrastructure to efficiently collect and treat wastewater, preventing sewage overflow and contamination. By ensuring proper sewage disposal, we are minimizing the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid. This initiative also protects local water sources from contamination, preserving the ecosystem and public health,” he said.

He also mentioned that the company’s goal is to improve the community’s well-being, as good sanitation leads to a healthier living environment for all residents of the district.

“We toured the Shamva District Hospital, Honourable Minister,the hospital serves as a referral centre for 20 clinics. And we have been working with the district medical officer in ensuring that the public services available is efficient and also serves the patients well.

“We recently completed the mortuary, upgrading it from a smaller facility that used to be there. And now we’ve got a much bigger facility that Shamba District Hospital is utilising. We have moved into the wards to upgrade the basic facilities that are in there.

“We are giving the hospital a facelift and we’re also upgrading the ablution facilities in the hospital,” he said.

He added that the mine is running a wellness program through the Shamva Gold Mine Clinic, which provides mobile clinic facilities to remote and less-privileged communities.

“It’s a wellness program that aims to reach out to communities that are less privileged, communities that are remote.

“Our hospital dispenses mobile clinic facilities into those communities to ensure that we provide primary health care to all the community residents.

“Honourable Minister, I’ll continue to go on and on. But I would like to say that we are very privileged to be part of this very resilient community.

“And we work together, as the honorable MPs have already said, in partnership to develop this community,” he added.

Shamva Mine, a subsidiary of Kuvimba Mining House, is involved in the exploration, mining and processing for Gold. The Mine is located approximately 90km North East of the City of Harare in Mashonaland Central Province of Zimbabwe.