Shashil Spreads Warmth with Blanket Donation to Chitungwiza Hospital

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Popular Zimbabwean musician Shashil has demonstrated her generosity and community spirit by donating blankets to both patients and staff at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

Ashleigh Angel Moyo, widely known as Shashil and daughter of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo described the hospital as a place close to her heart.

“My father was the CEO here when I was in primary school and honestly, this is like a second home because after school, I’ll be right here,” she said.

Though she no longer resides in the area, Shashil highlighted her enduring connection to the Chitungwiza community and the importance of giving back — especially during the colder season.

“It’s winter right now so I just want to help in whatever way I can. So, I hope this was something that will make an impact on everyone’s life in whatever way it can. I understand that I can’t do everything all at once,” said Moyo.

She added, “I wish I could help so much more, but I know that through God’s strength, it’s going to work out well. So, thank you so much for having me once again.”

The donation is being celebrated by hospital staff and patients as a thoughtful gesture, bringing comfort during a time when such support is most needed.