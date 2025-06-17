Simba Bhora Braces for Emotional Showdown Against Bikita Minerals in Week 16 Midweek Clash

Week sixteen of the Castle Lager Premier League promises fireworks as defending champions Simba Bhora lock horns with an energetic Bikita Minerals side this Thursday at Wadzanai Stadium.

The midweek fixture holds added emotional weight, especially for three Simba Bhora players — First Gandisa, Carlos Mukumbira, and Barnabas Mtuche — who will face their former club.

For head coach Joel Luphahla, the clash is particularly special, marking his first time facing Bikita Minerals as a Premier League manager.

“We’ve told the boys that this is the biggest game of the season. If we get a good result, I’ll be the happiest coach. Bikita Minerals play good football, they are full of energy and determination so we must be cautious and not underestimate them. We need to match them in terms of energy levels, otherwise we could suffer a bitter blow,” said Luphahla.

Luphahla also lauded the form of his former Bikita stars, who have been key to Simba Bhora’s campaign.

“Right now, Barnabas and Carlos are in great form. They don’t have anything to prove against their former club — they’re just focused on the job. Even my fitness trainer and analyst are former Bikita staff, but I’ve made it clear they must now focus entirely on Simba Bhora,” he said.

Simba Bhora currently sits second on the league table with 29 points, trailing leaders MWOS FC by just two points after 15 matches.

A win against Bikita Minerals could prove crucial in their quest to reclaim top spot and defend their title.