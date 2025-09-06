Sir Wicknell Splurges Millions on Luxury Cars for Uebert Angel Family

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has marked the birthday of prominent preacher Prophet Uebert Angel with an extravagant gesture announcing the purchase of luxury cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In a lengthy tribute shared on Saturday, Chivayo praised Angel describing him as “a man of many gifts” who combined charisma, academic excellence and generosity.

He hailed the clergyman as one of the pioneers of the prophetic movement in Zimbabwe and a global figure who “reshaped the religious landscape” through his Spirit Embassy ministry.

Chivayo revealed that as part of his celebrations he had bought a brand-new 2025 Lexus GX550 valued at US$210,000 for Angel’s wife Prophetess Beverly Angel.

He further pledged to finance any 2025 Rolls-Royce of Angel’s choosing custom-built to his specifications from South Africa.

“Please choose and spec any latest 2025 Rolls-Royce of your choice with a bespoke colour, interior and design. I will process payment within 48 hours,” Chivayo said.

The flamboyant businessman also said he planned to buy a Bentley for Angel’s son Prophet Seer Angel later this year.

Uebert Angel, who once worked as a banker in the UK rose to prominence in the early 2000s as one of Zimbabwe’s best-known prophets.

In addition to his ministry, he has served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador-at-large to Europe and the Americas. Together with his wife, he runs the Uebert Angel Foundation, which supports underprivileged.