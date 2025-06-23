Six Killed in Honda Fit-Truck Collision on Harare-Mutare Highway

Six lives were tragically lost yesterday evening when a Honda Fit collided head-on with a heavy-duty Sino Howo truck along the Harare-Mutare highway, police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 142-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 22nd June 2025, at around 1930 hours where six people died after a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a Sino Howo truck,” said Commissioner Nyathi

According to police, the Honda Fit was heading eastbound toward Mutare with five passengers when the driver attempted a risky overtake on a blind curve.

“The driver of the Honda Fit vehicle was driving towards Mutare with five passengers on board and on approaching a blind curve at the 142-kilometre peg, he attempted to overtake a tractor while there was an oncoming Sino Howo truck resulting in a head-on collision,” Nyathi said.

The impact was catastrophic, killing all six occupants of the smaller vehicle instantly.

“As a result of the crash, all six occupants of the Honda Fit vehicle died on the spot. The bodies were taken to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will release the names of victims after their next of kin have been notified,” he added.

In a renewed call for responsible driving Commissioner Nyathi warned “The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should exercise caution on the roads and refrain from overtaking when it is not safe to do so.”