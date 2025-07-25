Sport Meets Social Impact as CB-Fest Comes to Dzivarasekwa

A major community event aimed at curbing drug and substance abuse among youth will take place this Saturday, July 26, at the Dzivarasekwa Basketball Court. Dubbed the Communities Basketball Festival (CB-Fest), the initiative is being spearheaded by Discovery Ambulance Services (DAS) in collaboration with Hoops 4 Hope Zimbabwe.

Running from 9:30 AM until late, the free public event will use the power of sport to deliver life-saving education and raise awareness about drug addiction. Activities lined up include a basketball tournament, a slam dunk showdown, and a three-point shootout — all designed to draw youth from the high-density suburb into a positive and empowering environment.

“Our goal goes beyond emergency response. We’re investing in prevention and education,” said David Munowenyu, Chief Executive Officer of DAS. He added that participants will receive free first aid training in CPR, fracture care, wound treatment, and overdose response — skills he described as “critical in saving lives.”

Themed “Every Life Matters. Every Second Counts,” the festival also features awareness sessions on substance abuse and mental health, issues that have gripped many communities, especially in urban areas.

Hoops 4 Hope Zimbabwe, which focuses on using basketball as a vehicle for youth development, brings its expertise in life skills coaching to the initiative.

“This partnership reflects our collective commitment to uplifting communities through sport and mentorship,” said Faith Sekete, the organisation’s Marketing Manager.

As drug abuse continues to rise in places like Dzivarasekwa, CB-Fest offers more than just a day of entertainment — it serves as a proactive step towards community resilience, health, and empowerment.