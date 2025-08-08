Strength Is In You as Govt, Sweden Join Forces in Anti-Drug Push

The Government has issued a rallying call to private sector players, civil society and international partners to unite in the national fight against drug and substance abuse which continues to ravage communities across the country.

Speaking at the launch of Phase 2 of The Strength Is In You anti-drug campaign in Harare, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha described the campaign as a growing movement designed to reduce drug demand and encourage positive behavioural change.

“To all our partners — public, private, civil society, and international — this is a call to action in fighting the use of drug and substance in our beautiful nation. We need to reinforce positive behavioural change, not only among survivors, but also within families, peer groups, and entire communities,” said Dinha.

Dinha thanked the Swedish Embassy for its continued support “We remain deeply appreciative of your investments through various implementing partners. Your support has not only advanced programmatic outcomes but also ignited societal awareness and empowered our youth to take charge of their future.”

Phase 2 of the campaign now incorporates caregivers, influencers, and community champions.

The deputy minister described the expanded approach as “an adaptive model that reflects the lived realities of our communities and speaks directly to the heart of prevention, support, and recovery.”

Swedish Embassy Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Development Cooperation, Dag Sundelin said Sweden was committed to supporting youth-focused solutions.

“The Embassy of Sweden recognises the significant efforts made by the Government of Zimbabwe, led by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in addressing the drug problem. We are proud to support The Strength Is In You to Stop Drugs campaign, with 20 million Swedish kronor over three years,” he said.

Population Solutions for Health (PSH) Executive Director, Noah Taruberekera, commended the collaboration saying “This support allows us to utilise both mass and digital media, as well as peer-to-peer mobilisation, in tackling negative societal norms such as drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, and child marriages.”

The event brought together a wide array of stakeholders including religious leaders, influencers, and students from communities already impacted by the campaign.