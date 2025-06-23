Supreme Court Strikes Mwonzora Appeal Off the Roll, MDC Pledges Compliance

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says it will abide by a Supreme Court directive after the court struck the party’s appeal off the roll citing the need for a fresh party resolution to support the legal challenge.

In a statement, MDC national spokesperson Aaron Makahamadze said the party remains committed to constitutionalism and the rule of law as it navigates a tense leadership dispute.

“The MDC wishes to update its members, supporters, and the public on the status of its appeal before the Supreme Court in the matter of MDC vs. Elias Mudzuri and Others. The Supreme Court has struck the matter off the roll, citing the need for a new party resolution to be filed in order for the appeal to proceed,” Makahamadze said.

“As a law-abiding and democratic party, the MDC fully respects the judiciary and will comply with the court’s guidance by submitting the necessary resolution in due course,” he added.

The party reaffirmed its support for party leader Douglas Togaraseyi Mwonzora whose leadership was invalidated by a February 2025 High Court ruling.

“Until the matter is finalised, we reaffirm that the leadership elected at our last Congress with Senator Douglas Togaraseyi Mwonzora as President and his entire executive team remains the legitimate leadership of the MDC, vested with full constitutional authority,” said Makahamadze.

Mwonzora had approached the Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn Justice Happias Zhou’s ruling which annulled the MDC’s 2022 elective congress that saw him ascend to the party presidency.

Justice Zhou’s decision followed a legal challenge by former senior MDC officials Elias Mudzuri, Edward Kakora, Gift Konjana, Den Moyo, John Nyika, and Morgen Komichi.

The High Court found that the 2022 congress was marred by procedural irregularities and ruled that Mwonzora should step down and that a new congress should be held within six months.

Despite the setback, the MDC is signaling its intent to continue the legal fight, while also making it clear that it views any attempts to oust its leadership outside the legal framework as illegitimate.

“The MDC remains resolute in its commitment to defending constitutionalism, democracy, and the will of its members, and firmly opposes any unconstitutional manoeuvres aimed at destabilising the party,” Makahamadze said.