System Collapse Knocks Out Power Across Zim and Regional Links

Zimbabwe was plunged into darkness Thursday afternoon after a massive system disturbance triggered a nationwide blackout affecting major power generation sources and international electricity imports.

In a statement released by ZESA Holdings, the country’s power utility, the outage occurred at 14:11 hours and resulted in the complete loss of electricity generation from the country’s two largest power stations — Kariba and Hwange — as well as disconnection from regional power interconnectors.

“ZESA Holdings wishes to inform its valued stakeholders of a nationwide power outage that occurred today, Thursday 3 July at 1411 hours due to a system disturbance,” the statement read.

The domino effect also severed Zimbabwe’s power links with neighboring utilities — National Transmission (South Africa), Zesco (Zambia), and HCB (Mozambique) — all of which feed into the country’s electricity grid through the Southern African Power Pool.

“This has resulted in the loss of generation from Kariba and Hwange Power Stations. Additionally, the interconnections with National Transmission (South Africa) and ZESCO (Zambia), as well as supplies from HCB (Mozambique), were simultaneously lost.”

As of Thursday evening, some areas in Harare had begun reporting the return of electricity and ZESA confirmed restoration was already in progress.

“Restoration efforts are underway, and power has already been successfully restored to some areas. Our teams are working tirelessly to bring the remaining affected areas back in the shortest possible time. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” ZESA added.