Teen Rescue Mission Applauded for Role in #HeForShe Campaign and Youth Advocacy

By Shalom Shawurwa

UN Women Deputy Country Director Dr. Loveness Makonese has applauded Teen Rescue Mission (T.R.M) for its impactful work in youth empowerment and gender advocacy, particularly under the global #HeForShe campaign.

Speaking during an event hosted by T.R.M in Chitungwiza’s Seke District yesterday, Makonese called for renewed efforts in tackling gender inequality and promoting youth development under the theme “Empowering Youth, Building Resilient Futures.”

Teen Rescue Mission, a growing youth-focused organisation is making waves through its educational and career guidance initiatives aimed at curbing drug and substance abuse among teenagers.

The organisation’s core mission is to cultivate a generation of disciplined, responsible, and purpose-driven young people.

Makonese used the platform to highlight persistent challenges faced by girls particularly barriers to education stemming from early marriage, gender-based violence and entrenched cultural norms.

“Too many girls still face barriers—early marriage, gender-based violence, and discriminatory norms that keep them out of school and out of opportunity. We must do better. We must do more,” she said.

She said investing in the empowerment of young people—especially girls—was crucial for building a sustainable and inclusive future for Africa.

“I encourage all stakeholders to invest in education, healthcare, and the protection of children’s rights to ensure every child not only survives but thrives,” Makonese added.

She also recognised the Canadian Embassy’s continued support for gender equality initiatives praising its leadership in promoting the #HeForShe solidarity movement.

She commended Teen Rescue Mission’s inclusive strategy, which actively involves boys and young men in the gender equality conversation aligning with the #HeForShe’s ethos of collective responsibility.

“Your work embodies the spirit of #HeForShe—an inclusive, transformative, and unstoppable movement,” she said.

Makonese called for stronger collaboration among civil society, government, and international partners to create opportunities and secure rights for all youth, regardless of gender.

Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Alder Aristide graced the occasion.