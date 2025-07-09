‘The List Awards 2025’ Opens Nominations to Celebrate Africa’s Unsung Heroes

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Nominations are officially open for The List Awards 2025, as Identities Media launches the second edition of its bold Pan-African initiative to spotlight unsung heroes and transformative changemakers across Zimbabwe and the continent.

Running from July 8 to August 17, this year’s edition will honour excellence across 13 diverse categories, including Human Rights, Storytelling, Sports, Environmental Impact and Emerging Technologies.

In addition, three prestigious Pan-African accolades will celebrate impact-driven individuals from Southern and East Africa.

Themed “Honouring Unsung Heroes Across Zimbabwe & Africa,” the awards seek to recognise individuals—women, men and youth—who have devoted at least five years of consistent selfless service to advancing social good, innovation and community upliftment.

Unlike traditional awards, The List Awards distinguishes itself as a “disruptive model,” offering winners and finalists not just accolades, but prize money, strategic media visibility and high-value networking opportunities aimed at sustaining their community work.

A critical component of the awards’ credibility is its independent Selection Committee, appointed by The List Awards Advisory Board to uphold transparency, integrity and fairness.

This committee oversees the full nomination-to-voting pipeline, including establishing criteria, initial screenings, jury selection and managing the final voting process.

Inspired by globally recognised honors like the Oscars, The List Awards strives to elevate Africa’s grassroots leaders to continental and international prominence.

In a new twist for 2025, finalists and winners will also gain access to dedicated workshops in Harare, offering professional development, leadership training and skills enhancement to amplify their community impact.