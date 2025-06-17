“They Misled Me”: Mai Jeremaya Claims Police Caused Statement Mix-Up in Rape Case

By Judith Nyuke

Socialite Ashley Masendeke, better known as Mai Jeremaya, claims the police misinformed her during the recording of her warned and cautioned statement, causing her to omit crucial information and leading her to record three different statements regarding the rape allegations against two Harare men.

This was revealed during cross-examination in a rape case that started at the Harare Magistrates Court last Friday.

Thabo Dube, 27, and Martin Charlie, 25, are accused of raping Mai Jeremaya after allegedly exploiting her vulnerability while she was attempting to secure an advertising deal.

The pair’s lawyer Shepherd Kudzanayi Makonde questioned Mai Jeremaya regarding the three different warned and cautioned statements she recorded and the apparent inconsistencies within them.

She explained that the police officer instructed her to focus only on the rape in her initial statement, omitting details that could strengthen her case. Realising this, she then recorded a second and subsequently a third statement to include the missing information.

She also denied initiating the conversation with the two men on the day of the incident, further stating that when she was taken to Eastlea, she did not know the premises were a lodge, as the men had allegedly told her they were their offices.

Mai Jeremaya is being assisted by Tafadzwa Muvhami of Muvhami Arttoneys.

Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi rolled over the matter to 20 June for trial continuation.