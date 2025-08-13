Three Million Zimbabweans Abroad Deserve a Vote, Says Opposition Leader

By Takudzwa Tondoya

Opposition Freedom for Rights Under Sovereign (FORUS) party president Irene Muyenziwa has formally petitioned Parliament calling for Zimbabweans living abroad to be granted the right to vote, a move she says is about restoring dignity and inclusion for millions in the diaspora.

Addressing journalists, Muyenziwa said the petition represents the voices of more than three million Zimbabweans who feel “marginalised yet resilient.”

“Today we delivered more than a petition, we delivered a promise. A promise to every Zimbabwean in the diaspora who has felt voiceless yet never powerless. A promise that their right to vote, enshrined in our constitution and echoed in their unwavering support for our country, will no longer be a distant hope,” Muyenziwa said.

She said granting voting rights to the diaspora is not a privilege but a democratic necessity.

“The exclusion of our diaspora from voting is not just a legal oversight, it is a moral mistake. Section 67 of our constitution affirms this right of every citizen to vote,” she said.

Muyenziwa accused current laws of contradicting democratic principles and vowed her party would not relent in pushing for change.

“Forus Party will pursue every avenue legislative, civic or diplomatic to ensure that Zimbabweans abroad are seen, heard and counted. The democracy we build must reflect all Zimbabweans not just those within our borders,” she said

Muyenziwa said the next steps will involve engaging Parliament, mobilising civil society, and mounting a sustained campaign for legal reforms.

“This is not merely a political campaign, it is a restoration of dignity. To the diaspora, your time is coming, you belong, your voice matters and Forus is your bridge home,” Muyenziwa said.