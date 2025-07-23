Three Traditional Dancers Killed in Road Accident After Festival

By Shalom Shawurwa

Three members of the Sekusile Sitshikitsha traditional dance troupe tragically lost their lives in a road traffic accident on 20 July 2025 while returning from the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival in Mutare.

The accident occurred along the Gweru–Bulawayo highway and claimed the lives of Ms. S. Mpofu, Ms. I.T. Mike, and Mr. L. Mazara.

The trio was part of a group representing Matabeleland South Province and employed by How Mine in Mzingwane District.

The group had participated in the national finals of the prestigious festival, held at the Mutare Agriculture Show Grounds, and was en route home when the crash took place.

Several other performers sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention, though not hospitalised.

In a heartfelt joint statement, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers Association (ZNTDA) and Delta Beverages, organisers of the annual cultural event conveyed their condolences to the families and the broader arts community.

“As the tripartite partners of Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival, we are committed to supporting the families of the deceased and keeping the public informed on the status of the injured,” they said.

The Chibuku Neshamwari Festival has long been a platform for celebrating Zimbabwean traditional dance forms and uniting performers from across provinces.