Three Zimbabwean Men Found Dead in SA River

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an inquest after the bodies of three Zimbabwean men were recovered from the Nkomazi River in Elukwatini.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli confirmed that South African Police Service (SAPS) divers retrieved the bodies at a game reserve on Friday.

He said the men had no visible injuries.

“On Friday, concerned residents reported the three men missing at Elukwatini SAPS. They told officers the men had earlier indicated they were going to the game reserve but never returned,” Mdhluli said.

Police escorted the complainants to the reserve where officials reported that trespassers were often spotted inside the premises.

About a week earlier, they had seen individuals who fled upon noticing authorities.

During their search, officers discovered three bodies floating in the river. SAPS search and rescue teams were called in to recover them.

A post-mortem will determine the cause of death, while the men’s identities will be released once their families have been notified.

“Preliminary investigations show that the men are originally from Zimbabwe,” Mdhluli added.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has ordered a full investigation into what he described as a “shocking incident.”