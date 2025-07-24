Transporters Sue Feedmix for $100K Over ‘Malicious’ Fraud Charges Thrown Out by Court

By Judith Nyuke

Two transporters have demanded US$100,000 in damages from Feedmix (Pvt) Ltd, asserting the local company wrongfully caused their arrest two years ago on fraud charges that were later dismissed by the Harare Magistrates Court.

In a letter dated July 15, 2025, Munashe Bauti and Tinashe Makaruse through their lawyer David Ngwerume said their arrest caused them significant difficulties they were labeled as fraudsters and incurred substantial legal costs while fighting for their freedom.

“Our instructions are that we demand, as we hereby do, payment in the sum of US$100 000 being compensation for malicious prosecution which you caused to be instituted against Bauti and Makaruse under Case # HREP 2412/3/23. The sum being splitted to US$50 000 each on behalf of our clients,” Ngwerume said.

Acquitted on all four fraud counts at Rotten Row Court on June 9, 2025, after a discharge at the close of the State’s case, the two asserted that the entire prosecution was maliciously motivated a fact reportedly captured in the court’s proceedings, as some witnesses clearly revealed the allegations were maliciously brought.

“You illegally arrested and detained our clients on the 7th of March 2023 from 10am to 4pm depriving them of their freedom before you even took them to the Police.

“Our clients were detained by the Police on the 7th of March 2023 at your instance following your report and they had to spend a night in inhumanly degrading Police cells at Harare Central Police Station.

“Our clients were dragged to Harare Magistrates Court on the 8th of March 2023 where they incurred legal costs and fighting for their liberty and they had to engaged a lawyer to apply for their Bail,” he said.

From their remand on March 8, 2023, until their acquittal on June 9, 2025, the two incurred substantial legal costs while attending numerous court sessions to fight for their freedom and clear their names, compounded by their public labeling as criminals in a widely circulated Daily News article published online on March 10, 2023.

“The allegations from count 1 to count 4 were clearly actuated by malice as they did not have any documentary evidence to prove the fraudulent claims that you had brought before the Court.

“Your Head of Corporate Security Mr. Josphat Mutipforo even took the law into his own hands by detaining our clients for straight 7 hours before taking them to the Police, detained and interrogated them,” Ngwerume said.

According to Ngwerume, the two had innocently conducted their duty as hired transporters and mentioned the person who had hired them but Feedmix disregarded their evidence.

“It is in view of the above that our clients suffered the indignity of a Criminal Trial, bore the brunt of being ridiculed in a community and business being labelled as fraudsters and their pockets were hit with legal expenses,” he said.

The two claim they lost over two years of productive time attending numerous court sessions at Rotten Row Magistrates Court, all due to Feedmix’s instigation, until their matter was finalised.

“It is for the above that we demand USD$50 000 each for our clients totaling the amount of USD$100 000 compensation within seven days of receipt of our letter, failure which we shall pursue our Legal options without further notice to you and we shall demand costs on a higher scale at your instance,” Ngwerume said.

Efforts to get a comment from Feedmix unsuccessful.