Tuesday, August 12, 2025
News
1 Comment

Two Arrested in Harare Over Separate Murder Cases

Police in Harare have arrested two men in separate murder cases that unfolded on the same day in Mabelreign and Kuwadzana.

In the first incident, on 11 August, Mabelreign police took into custody 27-year-old Tinashe Turamai for allegedly stabbing his wife, Marita Nyamunda (21) in the stomach and neck with a kitchen knife.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Turamai accused Nyamunda of having an extramarital affair before the attack.

She died at the scene.

Later the same day, in Kuwadzana 5 police arrested Bigboy Majenje (42) in connection with the death of Amos Pearson (58).

The ZRP alleges that Majenje broke into Pearson’s home, where he was confronted by the owner.

A violent struggle reportedly ensued resulting in Amos Pearson’s death.

