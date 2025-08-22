Two Killed, Ten Injured in Overloaded Honda Fit Accident

Two people have died and 10 others injured after a Honda Fit carrying 11 passengers overturned along the Nyanga–Rwenya Road on Thursday evening.

Police confirmed the accident occurred at around 17:00 local time near the 48-kilometre peg of the highway, when the vehicle veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 21 August 2025 … Two people were killed while 10 others were injured,” the Zimbabwe Republic Police said in a statement.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Nyanga District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were transferred to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital for treatment.

Road accidents involving overloaded vehicles remain a major concern in the country with small cars such as often used to transport passengers beyond their recommended capacity.