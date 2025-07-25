UK Hands Over Mine Detectors to Zimbabwe Defence Forces in Boost to Demining Efforts

The United Kingdom has officially handed over 20 Minelab F3 mine detectors to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) reinforcing Zimbabwe’s capacity to clear landmines and move closer to becoming mine-free.

The detectors, delivered through the UK’s partnership with The HALO Trust, are part of a broader US$33 million British contribution to humanitarian demining in Zimbabwe.

Originally procured for operations in Mozambique, the detectors were transferred to Zimbabwe after clearance activities there concluded successfully.

In response to a formal request from the ZDF, The HALO Trust reallocated the surplus equipment and incorporated it into its UK-funded demining programme in Zimbabwe.

“This donation reflects the UK’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian mine action and our strong partnership with Zimbabwe,” said Alastair Kern, the UK Embassy Defence Attaché. “These detectors have already proven their value in saving lives and restoring land. We are confident this donation will go a long way to achieving a mine-free Zimbabwe.”

The Minelab F3 detectors will be used by HALO’s field teams to identify and remove landmines across affected areas in the country. The Zimbabwe Mine Action Centre (ZIMAC) leads the national effort in collaboration with international organisations such as The HALO Trust and Mines Advisory Group (MAG), under the UK’s Global Mine Action Programme.

Since its launch in 2016, the programme has cleared over 6 million square metres of land, released more than 13.8 million square metres for safe use, destroyed more than 250,000 anti-personnel mines, delivered risk education to over 83,000 people and directly benefited over 20,000 residents in Mount Darwin and Rushinga districts

HALO Programme Manager Oliver Gerard-Pearse emphasised the long-standing partnership.

“Since 2013, HALO has partnered closely with the Zimbabwe Mine Action Centre. The recent donation of 20 detectors to the National Mine Clearance Unit reflects ongoing collaboration between HALO, the UK, and the Government of Zimbabwe to eliminate the threat of landmines and support a safer future for Zimbabweans.” he said

This handover marks another milestone in the UK’s support for Zimbabwe’s development and security, helping to restore livelihoods, improve safety, and unlock economic potential in mine-affected areas.