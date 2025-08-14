Villagers Nab Stock Thief, Court Hands Down Heavy Sentence

A 37-year-old man from Mukumbura has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being caught red-handed stealing two oxen in Bandimba Village, Mt Darwin.

Hardlife Kamuriwo appeared before the Mt Darwin Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of stock theft involving animals valued at a combined US$850.

The court heard that on 7 August 2025, Kamuriwo took advantage of unattended grazing cattle and drove away a black ox with white patches underneath and small loose horns belonging to Gift Muzhowa as well as another black ox with white markings and trimmed horns curving upwards belonging to Micah Ruvhera.

He herded the animals to an isolated enclosed field along the Matombwe River tying them together in preparation for removal.

However, local villagers suspicious of the discovery began to monitor the site.

The next evening, a group of villagers set up an ambush. At around 17:40, Kamuriwo returned to move the animals but was intercepted and apprehended on the spot.

The stolen livestock was recovered unharmed.

Magistrates handed down nine years for each count, to run concurrently. Stock theft is a persistent threat in the country, stripping farming families of their key source of livelihood.