“We Don’t Work with Minors” Sex Workers’ Rights Group Condemns Child Exploitation in Harare

A local organisation advocating for the rights of adult sex workers has issued a firm denunciation of child sexual exploitation, distancing itself from growing concerns over minors reportedly being abused in Harare’s nightlife scene.

Spring of Life Zimbabwe (SLZ) a group focused on promoting sexual reproductive health, safety and economic empowerment for adult sex workers, released a statement on Friday in response to disturbing reports involving street children and underage girls accessing nightclubs.

“We do not represent or work with minors,” said Precious Msindo, Programme Coordinator of SLZ, in a written response.

“Our focus is exclusively on advocating for the rights and safety of adult sex workers. Child prostitution and paedophilia are criminal acts of exploitation and abuse, and we unequivocally condemn them,” she added.

The statement came after concerned citizen Itai Maziire circulated images and reports suggesting young girls some believed to be underage were being sexually exploited in various Harare nightclubs.

SLZ stressed that such cases fall entirely outside its scope, underscoring that crimes against children are prosecutable under several laws, including the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, the Children’s Act, and the Trafficking in Persons Act.

While clarifying that it is not an enforcement body, the organisation said it reports suspected violations to authorities.

“We are not a law enforcement body. We do, however, report such cases and non-compliance to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and relevant authorities when we become aware of them,” reads part of the statement.

In addition, SLZ called on entertainment venues to adhere to age restrictions by prominently displaying “No Under 18” signage and complying with the Harmful Liquids Act and Liquor Act, which prohibit alcohol sales to minors.

The group said it is committed to referring underage victims to relevant child protection services and stands ready to collaborate with mandated agencies to ensure the safety and rights of vulnerable children are upheld.