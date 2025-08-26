Winky D to Ignite Harare with Explosive Tête-à-Tête Concert

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Harare is bracing for a night of high-octane entertainment as Zimdancehall heavyweight Winky D headlines the much-anticipated Tête-à-Tête concert at Alex Sports Club on Saturday, 30 August 2025.

The self-styled “Gafa” announced the show on Facebook, promising a powerhouse lineup of six supporting acts, top DJs, and dynamic hosts set to electrify the capital.

Popular radio personality Kudzai Violet Gwara (KVG) and entertainer Merciless will host the event.

Joining Winky D on stage will be a diverse mix of dancehall and hip-hop talent, including rising star Anisha Shonhiwa a.k.a Nisha Ts whose track Admire Kadembo has been making waves.

Also billed to perform are Bling 4 known for Mangwana Kunei Saintflow the voice behind Ngolo Kante, Killer T hitmaker of Kana Ndanyura, Bazooker famed for Umdala Wethu, Chillmaster celebrated for Horror.

The DJ line-up features DJ Fitzroy, DJ Spice, and fan-favourite DJ Made Her Believe with MC Baluti providing the hype.

“This is not just a concert, it’s a cultural moment,” Winky D declared in his post. “With this fire lineup, it’s going to be epic.”

The Tête-à-Tête concert kicks off on the evening of 30 August at Alex Sports Club promising to be one of the standout musical events of the year.