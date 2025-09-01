Yadah FC Summoned Over Alleged Assault of Goalkeeper

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned Yadah FC and one of their officials to appear before its Disciplinary Committee following allegations of assault on the club’s own goalkeeper.

In a statement, the PSL said Yadah FC and Mr Spencer Muvadi an official of the club had been charged over an incident that occurred after their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Heart Stadium on 22 August.

Goalkeeper Godknows Gurure was allegedly assaulted in the changing rooms by club officials and sponsors after the game.

The league said the club faces charges of assault and violent conduct, while Muvadi is accused of invading the dressing rooms assaulting Gurure and behaving in a manner deemed ungentlemanly and likely to bring the game into disrepute.

The disciplinary hearing has been scheduled for Thursday 11 September at the PSL offices in Harare.

“The club is being charged with assault and violent conduct exhibited by its officials and sponsors towards a player at the end of the match,” said Kudzai Bare, the PSL’s communications and media liaison officer.