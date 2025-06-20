Young Women Demand Greater Role in Health Decision-Making

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Local young women have called for greater inclusion in health governance, citing systemic barriers that continue to limit their access to healthcare services—particularly in rural communities.

The concerns were raised during a recent engagement meeting hosted by the Alliance for Community Based Organisations (ACBOs) partners Institute of Young Women Development (IWYD)in collaboration with Simuka-upenye Integrated Youth Academy and Patsaka Community Development Trust in Harare.

The event brought together government officials, civil society actors and young women from Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West to discuss how public institutions are responding to their needs.

A Provincial Development Officer for the Ministry of Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises Development in Mashonaland Central acknowledged the persistent challenges young women face.

“Young women in Zimbabwe, particularly in rural areas, face systemic barriers in accessing healthcare services. Also, there is need to empower young women and girls so as to be able to articulate their needs and actively [participate] in health governance,” she said.

Civil registry officials at the event said they are making efforts to close the gap, especially in under-served areas.

“We are conducting periodic mobile registration exercises in Bindura districts, especially marginalised communities, so as to cater especially for young women that feel left out in all aspects,” said a Provincial Registrar for Mashonaland Central.

Yet many young women say that a lack of information and awareness is holding them back from participating in decision-making processes, including national budgeting consultations.

“A few number of women are participating in budgeting consultations because when the budget document circulates on different social media platforms, women are not informed [about] the importance. Thus, [they] prioritise their business rather than attending the event. So, the government must educate women especially on the importance of their participation.” said attendee Blessing Mupandari.

IWYD programmes associate Betty Chihota said the event aimed to shift how young women engage with health governance processes.

“The ACBOs’ initiative is a step towards addressing the healthcare challenges faced by young women in Zimbabwe through promoting gender-responsive governance practices, thus improving health outcomes and [enhancing] the well-being of women and girls,” she said.

Participants urged policymakers to involve young women in planning, budgeting, and monitoring public health systems — not simply as beneficiaries, but as active agents of change.