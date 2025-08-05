Your Name, Your Coke! Iconic Campaign Officially Launches in Zim



Coca-Cola has officially launched its iconic “Share a Coke” campaign in Zimbabwe bringing back the much-loved personalised bottles that once took the world by storm.

Originally launched in Australia in 2011, the campaign swaps out the classic Coca-Cola logo with popular first names and nicknames, encouraging people to share a Coke and a smile with friends and loved ones.

Speaking during the launch in Harare recently, Senior Manager of Frontline Marketing for Coca-Cola Zimbabwe and Malawi, Barry Otieno said the campaign is a celebration of connection in an increasingly digital world.

“‘Share a Coke’ reminds us that memories happen when we come together and experience the real magic of human connection,” Otieno said

He said the campaign is particularly targeted at Gen Z consumers those born from the late 1990s onwards with global research revealing that 72% of this generation values authenticity and meaningful personalised experiences.

Across Zimbabwe, Coca-Cola is rolling out interactive activations allowing people to customise their own Coke bottles and take part in on-the-ground experiences designed to forge lasting memories.

“It’s not just about a drink—it’s about who you choose to share it with. This campaign is about turning everyday moments into something unforgettable,” said Otieno

He said customers can also scan a QR code on bottles to unlock exclusive promotions and updates from Coca-Cola.

The personalised bottles are already hitting shelves in major retailers across the country.