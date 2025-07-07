Youth Minister Demands Public Apology from Fadzayi Mahere Over “Defamatory” Social Media Posts

Youth Minister Tinoda Machakaire has formally demanded a public apology and retraction from lawyer and former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere over what his legal team describes as “false, defamatory and malicious” allegations published on her social media account.

The demand, issued in a detailed letter from Machakaire’s lawyers at Prichard Attorneys on July 7 references a series of posts made by Mahere on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, (@advocatemahere) which has over 844,000 followers.

In one such post dated July 6, Mahere posed a series of pointed questions to the Minister regarding an alleged US$8 million tax evasion case involving imported vehicles.

She questioned whether the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) had dropped the case under political pressure and ended her thread with a call for “new leaders.”

Machakaire’s lawyers say the questions carry an “innuendo pointing to the sting of defamation,” accusing Mahere of implying their client is corrupt, dishonest and guilty of criminal activity — despite posing the allegations as inquiries.

The letter further asserts that the post due to its viral nature has significantly damaged the Minister’s reputation.

“You have already ‘convicted’ our client… despite him not even answering. You have thus by your nefarious conduct impugned directly and by insinuation our client’s standing and right to dignity,” wrote Machakaire’s lawyers

The legal team also reprimanded Mahere’s position as a legal practitioner saying that her public conduct fails to meet the standards expected of a lawyer bound by constitutional and ethical obligations.

They argue that she did not verify the claims and disregarded procedures provided under the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

As a result, Machakaire is demanding that Mahere, within 24 hours of receipt of the letter, issue a “sincere, profuse and unconditional public apology” via both digital platforms and one of the country’s most widely circulated newspapers.

A formal retraction on X, stating: “I do hereby retract unconditionally, the posts that I made regards to Honorable Machakaire wherein I tainted him to be corrupt, liar, dishonest and that he uses public funds to acquire luxury vehicles.”

Failure to comply, the letter warns will result in legal action to enforce Machakaire’s constitutional rights and pursue damages under the country’s civil law.

Efforts to get a comment Mahere were futile as her phone was not reachable.

She has of late been known for her outspoken activism on governance and anti-corruption issues often engaging directly with public officials via social media.