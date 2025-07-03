ZANC Pushes for ‘Joshua Nkomo Day’ to Honour Father Zimbabwe’s Legacy

By Shalom Shawurwa

The Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) has called on the government to officially designate July 1st as “Joshua Nkomo Day,” in honour of the late national hero and liberation icon Dr. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

The party says the move is long overdue and would serve as a powerful tribute to a man whose legacy continues to shape the nation.

Addressing a press conference in Harare, ZANC spokesperson Timothy Mncube described Nkomo as “a towering figure in Zimbabwean history” whose life’s work was rooted in justice, peace and unity.

“Dr. Nkomo was more than a political leader; he was a father to the nation. His commitment to building an inclusive Zimbabwe, championing the marginalised, and healing divisions should be immortalised through a national holiday in his name,” Mncube said.

Affectionately known as Father Zimbabwe, Nkomo was a cornerstone of the liberation struggle.

As the founding leader of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU), Nkomo played a crucial role in the armed resistance against colonial rule.

His leadership during the difficult post-independence period, particularly his decision to join the government as Vice President in 1987 after the Unity Accord with ZANU is widely credited with helping end the Gukurahundi conflict and initiating national reconciliation.

ZANC argues that a dedicated day would serve more than symbolic value—it would become a moment for civic education, historical reflection, and renewed dialogue across political and generational lines.

“Joshua Nkomo’s ideals of justice, freedom, and national unity remain urgently relevant today. A national holiday would not just honour his memory—it would reignite national values and inspire unity,” Mncube said.

While Nkomo who died on July 1, 1999 and is buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, ZANC believes this alone does not sufficiently reflect his singular contribution to the country’s liberation and healing journey.

The party says the proposed “Joshua Nkomo Day” would align with government efforts to properly recognise national heroes and promote inclusive historical narratives.

“Establishing this day will not only pay tribute to Nkomo’s life of sacrifice and service—it will inspire future generations to carry forward his vision of a united, just, and free Zimbabwe,” Mncube added.

ZANC is now urging the government to take bold and urgent steps toward formalising the proposal calling it a meaningful way to unite the country and affirm its shared heritage.