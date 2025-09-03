Zanu PF to Grab Over Twice CCC’s 2025 Election Funding



The government has announced that political parties will share a total of ZWG 147.68 million in funding for the 2025 calendar year with the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) set to receive the lion’s share.

According to Government Gazette General Notice 1829 of 2025 issued by Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, Zanu PF will be allocated ZWG 102.34 million—reflecting the 69.3% of votes it secured in the last election.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will receive ZWG 45.34 million, corresponding to 30.7% of the vote.

“The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11],” the notice stated.

The announcement has reignited debate over which CCC will receive the money on behalf of the opposition given divisions within the opposition outfit.

Last year, a faction loyal to the former party leader Nelson Chamisa filed an urgent chamber application seeking to block the disbursement of funds to Sengezo Tshabangu or any other individual.

Despite the legal challenges, government recognition of Tshabangu’s faction secured his claim to the funding.