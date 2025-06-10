ZELA Urges Global Plastics Treaty to Cut Production, Protect Health and Rights

The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) has called for a strong and transformative Global Plastics Treaty that goes beyond recycling and instead focuses on reducing plastic production at its source.

In a statement ahead of ongoing treaty negotiations under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), ZELA said the treaty must “substantially reduce aggregate global plastic production” to protect human health, the environment, and future generations.

“The Plastics Treaty should provide mechanisms to reduce plastic production, uphold human rights, and respect planetary boundaries,” the environmental justice group said.

ZELA urged governments to adopt the zero-waste hierarchy, which prioritizes waste prevention and precautionary principles when dealing with plastics, chemicals, and polymers.

The organization argues that recycling has limited impact in low-income countries, where waste management systems are underdeveloped.

Instead, ZELA is pushing for policies that promote reusable systems and the elimination of harmful plastic components.

“The Treaty should prioritize the reduction of plastics and expand reuse systems rather than relying on recycling,” ZELA said.

The organization also warned about the growing threat of microplastic pollution, calling for lifecycle-based measures to tackle the problem at the source.

ZELA urged negotiators to promote sustainable consumption by phasing out specific problematic polymers, chemicals, and plastic products known to cause environmental and health hazards.

As plastic pollution continues to rise, especially in the Global South, ZELA’s statement reflects mounting pressure on international leaders to produce a binding treaty that addresses the root causes of the crisis.

With Africa often bearing the brunt of plastic waste exports, ZELA insists that the final agreement must reflect principles of equity, justice, and sustainability—placing people and the planet ahead of profit.

“We need bold action, not compromises,” ZELA said.