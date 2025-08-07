ZIDA Launches eRegulations Portal to Simplify Business Setup

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) has taken a step towards digital governance and investment promotion with the official launch of the eRegulations Portal a digital platform aimed at simplifying administrative procedures and making the country more attractive to investors.

The initiative, seeks to improve transparency, reduce bureaucracy and enhance ease of doing business in line with the government’s economic reform agenda.

Speaking at the launch event, ZIDA Chief Executive Officer Tafadzwa Chinamo hailed the platform as a landmark in Zimbabwe’s journey towards a modern, investor-friendly regulatory environment.

“The eRegulations platform is a comprehensive digital system designed to document, organise and publish government regulations, administrative procedures and requirements in a clear and accessible format,” Chinamo said.

He added that the platform serves as a centralised resource for investors, businesses and citizens alike offering detailed step-by-step guidance on regulatory procedures across multiple sectors.

“By streamlining access to official information, the platform enhances predictability, reduces bureaucratic complexity and supports the ease of doing business,” he said.

Chinamo described the launch as a fundamental shift in the government’s approach to enabling a more transparent and efficient investment climate.

“This launch reaffirms Zimbabwe’s commitments to fostering a transparent, efficient and investor-friendly environment,” he said.

He also revealed that the portal’s development is part of a broader transformation that will lead to the creation of an “online investor single window” — an integrated digital platform that allows businesses to complete all essential registration and licensing procedures online.

“Through methodical review and collaboration, we will identify opportunities to reduce costs, eliminate redundancies and shorten turnaround times,” Chinamo said.

The eRegulations Portal was developed in partnership with the United Nations Trade and Development Agency as part of a wider programme to strengthen investment facilitation in Africa and the Caribbean.

The move aligns with Zimbabwe’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign direct investment and boost economic growth through technology-driven governance reforms.