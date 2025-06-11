ZIDA Unveils Investor Grievance Mechanism to Bolster Investment Climate

TheZimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) has taken a bold step to improve its investment climate with the launch of a new Investor Grievance Response Mechanism (IGRM), a landmark addition to the country’s legal and policy framework designed to address investor concerns swiftly and transparently.

The announcement, made by ZIDA, comes just months after the promulgation of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (General Investments) Regulations, S.I. 227 of 2023, in December.

ZIDA said the regulations aim to streamline licensing procedures while enhancing investor protections in the country.

“Over the past four years, investing in Zimbabwe has become an increasingly promising and fruitful endeavor. The ZIDA Act has been pivotal in affording investors guarantees and protections while outlining their rights and obligations,” said the agency

At the heart of the newly introduced GI Regulations is the IGRM — a structured process designed to handle grievances arising from actions or policy shifts by government ministries, departments, or agencies that may adversely affect investment projects.

The mechanism is modeled after international best practices that have proven effective in retaining foreign investment by resolving disputes at early stages.

“Whether an investor faces adverse regulatory changes, contract breaches, or other investment-related challenges, this mechanism provides a direct and structured avenue for resolution,” said the agency.

ZIDA emphasized that the IGRM prioritizes early-stage intervention. By encouraging investors to report issues as soon as they arise and assigning dedicated personnel to investigate and resolve complaints, the mechanism seeks to prevent minor issues from escalating into costly legal disputes or business disruptions.

This initiative, officials say, is designed to boost investor confidence by demonstrating that Zimbabwe is serious about creating a stable, transparent and predictable business environment.

“A transparent and efficient grievance resolution process such as this… fosters trust between investors and the State. Knowing that there is a reliable system in place to address concerns encourages both current and potential investors to commit resources, being confident in the stability and fairness of the investment environment,” ZIDA said

Through the IGRM, ZIDA will serve as a liaison between investors and relevant government bodies, ensuring direct and timely communication aimed at resolving grievances before they affect project viability.

The move is part of broader reforms under the ZIDA Act [Chapter 14:38], which came into effect in 2020 to consolidate investment-related functions into a single agency, streamline business registration, and enhance Zimbabwe’s competitiveness on the global investment stage.