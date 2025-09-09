ZIFA Condemns Kadewere’s Clash with Journalist at Warriors Training

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has apologised following an incident involving Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere and journalist Yvonne Mangunda during the national team’s open training session at Orlando Stadium.

In a statement, ZIFA said it “deeply regretted” the altercation and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance towards abuse of media professionals.

“ZIFA strongly condemns any form of abuse towards the media. Journalists are a vital part of the game, and we are committed to ensuring they carry out their duties without fear or intimidation,” the association said.

Kadewere has since apologised to Mangunda with both parties said to have reached an amicable understanding.

ZIFA confirmed the matter is being handled through internal disciplinary channels by both team management and the association itself.

“We take full responsibility for upholding the highest standards of conduct within our teams and reaffirm our commitment to respectful engagement with all stakeholders,” ZIFA added.

The Warriors are currently in camp ahead of their upcoming fixtures, with the association stressing that it wants the focus to remain on preparations rather than off-field disputes.