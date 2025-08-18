ZIFA Suspends Referee for Poor Performance in Premier League Clash

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has suspended referee Rusununguko Mutero from officiating in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) for six match days following concerns over his performance in a recent fixture.

In a statement, ZIFA confirmed that Mutero will be sidelined from matchday 24 to matchday 29 of the 2025 PSL season.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association wishes to inform all stakeholders, media, and the football fraternity that referee Rusununguko Mutero has been suspended from officiating in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a period of six (6) match days, covering matchday 24 to matchday 29 of the 2025 season,” the statement read.

The disciplinary action follows Mutero’s handling of the clash between Green Fuel FC and FC Platinum on 26 July 2025 at Green Fuel Arena which was deemed unsatisfactory.

According to the Match Commissioner’s report, Mutero’s officiating breached paragraph 21 of the Referees’ Code of Conduct falling short of required standards.

ZIFA said the decision was taken to uphold fairness and consistency in Zimbabwean football.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association remains committed to upholding the highest standards of refereeing, fairness, and integrity in the game. Continuous monitoring and accountability measures are in place to ensure that match officials maintain professionalism and consistency in their duties,” the statement added.